Sayali, Saima, Tejal, Priya earn maiden ODI call-ups for NZ series

Mumbai, Oct 17 After the setback in the Women's T20 World Cup, India have handed maiden ODI call-ups to seam-bowling allrounders Sayali Satghare and Saima Thakor, legspinner Priya Mishra and middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting on October 24.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India failed to get a spot in the semifinal of the T20 pinnacle after losing to defending champions Australia by nine runs. After the debacle in the UAE, the Women’s Selection Committee has roped in new faces to the national setup with four players, who were part of India A's multi-format tour of Australia in August, receiving the maiden call-up.

Saima was a travelling reserve for the T20 World Cup while Priya was named as a non-traveling reserve for the tournament.

Harmanpreet will continue to lead the side with Smriti Mandhana also continuing as her deputy while Richa Ghosh was unavailable for selection due to her 12th standard board exams.

BCCI has informed that Asha Sobhana is currently nursing an injury and was unavailable for selection while Pooja Vastrakar has been rested from the series.

Apart from Sajana Sajeevan, India have retained the majority of the T20 World Cup squad. However, there was no mention of Sajeevan's absence from the 16-member squad in the BCCI's release. She played in two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka before being dropped for the final group-stage encounter against Australia. He scored four not out against Pakistan in the only opportunity to bat.

India’s squad for the three ODI series against New Zealand: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 24 followed by the second and third games at the same venue on October 27 and 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor