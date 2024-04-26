SC issues show cause notice to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey

New Delhi, April 26 The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Kalyan Chaubey asking why he should not be relieved from the post of president of the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) and the joint secretary of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). This move comes amidst allegations of Chaubey's alleged defiance of court orders and lack of cooperation in ongoing legal proceedings.

Justice Surya Kant and P.S. Narasimha observed that Chaubey was willfully defying court orders and warned of the issuance of non-bailable warrants against him if he fails to appear before Calcutta High Court. "We are satisfied that he is defying court orders willfully. Non-bailable warrants will be issued if he does not remain present before the High Court," the Court said.

The Court was hearing a petition alleging that Chaubey was not present and cooperating with the election petition filed by him before the Calcutta High Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor