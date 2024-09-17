'Scotland to host only 10 games, we've requested to keep wrestling in 2026 CWG', says WFI chief

New Delhi, Sep 17 Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh has officially requested the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), CEO, Katie Sadleir, to include wrestling in the 2026 edition of the Games in a meeting here on Tuesday.

"We have requested the CGF CEO to include wrestling in the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Chances are 50:50. Scotland has suggested that they will host only 10 games. So let's hope for the best," Sanjay Singh told IANS.

Wrestling, one of India’s most successful sports in the Commonwealth Games, was surprisingly dropped from the list of sports for the next edition, leaving grapplers worldwide in uncertainty.

India, the second-most successful wrestling nation in CWG history with 114 medals (49 gold, 39 silver, and 26 bronze), sees this move as a significant blow, especially after its wrestlers delivered 12 medals, including six gold, in the 2022 edition of the Games in Birmingham.

The exclusion of wrestling from the list of sports for the 2026 Games comes as part of the Commonwealth Games Federation’s 2026-30 Strategic Roadmap, which allows host nations more flexibility in proposing new sports.

New sports like golf, BMX, and coastal rowing are set to debut in the 2026 Games, which were to be hosted by Australia's Victoria state but it cancelled its plans.

Wrestling’s absence will mark the first time since 1930 that the sport will not be part of the CWG, while other sports such as archery and judo have also been excluded.

In contrast, shooting, another sport with a strong Indian history, will return to the Games after being excluded in 2022. India is the second-most successful nation in shooting at the CWG, with 135 medals, only behind Australia’s 171.

As per the programme announced in April 2022, the 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place from March 17 to 29, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor