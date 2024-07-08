Scuderia Ferrari announce shock departure of TD Cardile amidst Aston Martin switch rumours

New Delhi, July 9 In a shocking turn of events, Scuderia Ferrari have announced that Technical Director (TD) Chassis area, Enrico Cardile will be leaving his post after working with the team for nearly two decades. Frederic Vasseur, the Team Principal of Ferrari will be temporarily overseeing the Chassis Area.

“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company, therefore relinquishing his role as Technical Director (TD) Chassis Area.

After almost two decades with Ferrari, Cardile has handed in his notice, and therefore, with immediate effect, and as an interim measure, the Chassis Area will be overseen by the Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur.

Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP thanks Enrico for all his hard work over so many years,” said the statement posted by the team on X. The statement was a shocking turn of events and it is rumoured that the veteran at his post has left Ferrari amidst ongoing talks with Aston Martin as the British car manufacturer hopes of competing at the top of the grid.

Cardile's hiring at Aston Martin is a result of the team's extensive recruitment efforts. The team recently revealed that Andy Cowell, the former head of Mercedes F1 engines, will become its Group CEO in October.

In addition, the team has a strong chance of securing the services of design legend. Adrian Newey is considering his options after announcing that he will be leaving Red Bull in 2025.

