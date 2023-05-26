Scuderia Ferrari's Carlos Sainz leads in FP1 of Monaco Grand Prix

Monte Carlo [Monaco], May 26 : The first practice session (FP1) of the Monaco Grand Prix concluded on Firday. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finishes first followed by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and finishing third was Mercedes's driver Lewis Hamilton.

Scuderia Ferrari, Carlos Sainz finished first with a timing of 1:13.372s.

Fernando Alonso driving for Aston Martin finished at the second position with a timing of 1:13.710s.

Mercedes Driver, Lewis Hamilton clocked 1:14.035s while finishing third.

Timings of the fastest lap are counted in free practice sessions.

As per the Formula 1 official website, "Three-time winner in Monte Carlo, Hamilton looked comfortable in the upgraded W14, with his fastest time good enough for third, ahead of last year's winner Sergio Perez in fourth for Red Bull."

Sergio Peres driving for Red Bull finished fourth in the gird while setting a time of 1:14.038s.

Local boy from Monaco, Charles Leclerc who is driving for Scuderia Ferrari finished in fifth position with a timing of 1:14.093s.

Current Drivers Championship leader Max Verstappen finished the sixth position in the free practice session one. His car was facing some mechanical issues. His timing was 1:14.244s.

McLaren Driver, Lando Norris finished in the seventh position with a timing of 1:14.467s

As per the Formula 1 official website, "Alex Albon was 10th fastest for Williams, although it was a bad end to the session for the Thai racer, as he crashed into the barriers on the exit of Turn 1, bringing an early end to proceedings in the opening hour."

The Monaco Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.

