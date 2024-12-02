Seales brings lot of aggression to the table, says Joseph after his sensational 4-5 spell

Kingston (Jamaica), Dec 2 West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph credited his fellow fast bowler Jaden Seales and said he brings a lot of aggression in the team after the latter produced a sensational spell of 4-5 to bundle out Bangladesh for 164 on Day 2 of the second Test at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Joseph and Seales shared seven wickets between them while Kemar Roach bagged two scalps as the West Indies dominated the play on the first days of the match. Windies were 70/1 in 37 overs at stumps with Keacy Carty and Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 19 and 33, respectively.

"He brings a lot of aggression to the table. This is the best I have seen him bowl. I enjoyed watching his spell today. Things always don’t go your way but getting three wickets today was pleasing for me," Joseph said after the end of play.

"We always wanted to come out here and give our best. We had a few conversations with the bowling coach. He told us to stick to our basics as much as possible. For me, I just stick to the plans. I try to bowl as fast and accurately as possible. I try to bowl it on a good line and length all the time," he added.

For Bangladesh, opener Shadman Islam was the lone batter to extend his stay at the crease with a knock of 64 runs while captain Mehidy Hasan Miraj played a gritty kncok of 36 before being dismissed by Seales. It was his second scalp of the over after sending Taskin Ahmed back to the pavilion for 8.

In the next over, Seales bowled out Nahid Rana for duck to end Bangladesh's first innings for 164/10 in 71.5 overs.

