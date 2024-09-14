Searching for hat-trick, Vidhatri takes 3-shot lead in leg 11 of WPGT

New Delhi [India], September 14 : Hitaashee Bakshi maintained her lead on the Order of Merit after 11 legs of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, though the standout performer has been Vidhatri Urs, who, with three wins in the last three legs, has become the most successful player this season.

Vidhatri, having competed in only five of the 11 legs, currently sits seventh, while Hitaashee, who has played 10 of the 11 legs, remains at the top.

The top three players, Hitaashee (Rs 11,99,500), Sneha Singh (two wins and Rs 10,41,500), and Amandeep Drall (one win and Rs 10,08,640), have each crossed the Rs 10 lakh mark in prize money.

The players benefiting from the tour were pleasantly surprised by the presence of Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, a keen golfer and one of the sport's biggest supporters.

Seven players, including one amateur, Nishna Patel, have won across the 11 legs so far. Vidhatri has claimed victory three times in five starts, while Hitaashee and Sneha have each won twice. Anvitha Narender, Amandeep Drall, Gaurika Bishnoi, and amateur Nishna Patel have won once each.

The tour, which began about 15 years ago with just four players, now regularly features 45-50 players, including amateurs, many of whom plan to turn professional in the coming months.

Following Hitaashee, Sneha, and Amandeep on the Order of Merit are Khushi Khanijau, Jasmine Shekar, and Gaurika Bishnoi. Vidhatri Urs is seventh, Seher Atwal is eighth, with Shweta Mansingh and Rhea Jha rounding off the top 10.

The 12th and 13th legs will be held later this month, with the Women's Indian Open, the only Ladies European Tour event in South Asia, scheduled for next month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor