Sears, O’Rourke named in NZ's squad for Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Tests

Christchurch, Aug 12 Pace-bowlers Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears are set for their first overseas red-ball match experiences as the New Zealand announced 15-man squad to face Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Noida, scheduled from September 9 to13.

Tim Southee will lead the side and Tom Latham continues as vice-captain.

Michael Bracewell returned to the Test squad after missing much of the past 18 months due to a serious achilles injury, which was followed by a broken finger in February. His last Test was in March 2023 against Sri Lanka in Wellington, where he claimed five wickets as part of the New Zealands' innings victory.

With spin expected to play a crucial role during the matches on the sub-continent, New Zealand coach Gary Stead has already raised the prospect of Southee and his fellow fast bowlers not being used in every match.

"Test tours to the sub-continent can ask some really tough questions of pace bowlers due to the nature of the pitches and the heat and humidity. While we’re going over with an open mind around conditions, there is an understanding that all our bowling options may be needed across the different Tests.

"Tim and I have discussed this, and the need during these overseas tours to balance the workloads of the pace-bowlers, including himself, to ensure the team is best served," said Stead.

The squad features five spin options in left-armers Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra, alongside the right-arm off-spin of Bracewell and Glenn Phillips. Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell will form a settled top order with Tom Blundell taking the gloves and Will Young providing the batting cover.

After the one-off Test against Afghanistan, New Zealand will be heading to Sri Lanka for two ICC World Test Championship matches, starting on September 18 and 26, respectively.

Stead said the two ICC WTC matches against Sri Lanka were crucial for the Kiwis, who currently sit third on the ladder, behind last edition's finalists, Australia and India.

"We know how important the points in Sri Lanka will be to our chances of pushing for a finals spot in England next year. We managed one win from the two Test series in challenging conditions in Bangladesh last December and are keen to build on that. The whole squad is looking forward to test their skills in the longest form of the game in the sub-continent," he said.

Following the two matches in Sri Lanka, New Zealand are scheduled to take on India in a three-match series away from home during October and November before another three-game series at home against England at the end of the year.

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Test schedule:

Only Test v Afghanistan, Noida, September 9-13

First Test v Sri Lanka, Galle, September 18-22

Second Test v Sri Lanka, Galle, September 26-30

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor