"Securing bronze in Paris is a huge achievement": Abhinav Bindra lauds Aman Sehrawat

Paris [France], August 10 : Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra lauded Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat for winning the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics and called it a "huge achievement".

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

Abhinav Bindra took to his official X account and congratulated Aman for winning the bronze medal on Friday. The former India shooter added that the young wrestler has made the entire nation proud.

"Congratulations Aman ! Your determination on the mat, your focus, and the way you carry yourself with humility and gracethese are the qualities that make a true champion. Securing bronze in Paris is a huge achievement, but more than that, it's a reflection of your relentless pursuit of excellence. I'm incredibly proud of you, and I know you've made the entire nation proud too. Keep shining, champ," Abhinav Bindra wrote on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that Aman Sehrawat has battled through every adversity to come to the top.

"What a way to earn your first Olympic medal! Aman Sehrawat, your performance in the bronze medal match was top-notch! You have battled through every adversity, and despite the struggles, you've come out on top. The entire nation is proud of you, Aman," Jay Shah wrote on X.

Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed Aman Sehrawat for winning an Olympic medal at the age of 21.

"First Olympic medal at just 21! Superb performance #AmanSehrawat," Gautam Gambhir wrote on X.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control.

With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

