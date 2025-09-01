Seeds tested as main draw action begins in ITF Juniors event at Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 1 Top seed Om Patel battled through three sets in the boys’ dingles opener while second seed Haritha Shree Venkatesh advanced with a commanding win in girls’ singles as the main draw of the KSLTA ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors began at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium and Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Monday.

With Round of 32 matches in the Boys’ and Girls’ singles and Round of 16 action in the doubles setting the tone for an action-packed opening day, focus was on seeded players who had to get through a strict examination from their opponents..

In the boys’ singles (Round of 32), Om Patel overcame a slow start to defeat compatriot Pranav Mahesh Saravanakumar 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-2. France’s Thomas Coppi rallied past Sharan Somasi 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, while Om Verma beat Evan Saha 6-1, 6-2. Fifth seed Ojas Mehlawat recorded a 6-0, 6-3 win against Uday Kaul, and Nishith Rajesh (USA) got the better of eighth seed Daksh Kukreti 6-4, 6-4. Ahan Shetty eased past Aarush Bhalla 6-1, 6-3, while second seed Aditya Mor came through a testing three-setter to beat Shaurya Bhardwaj 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Meanwhile, girls’ singles saw Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan edge out Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar 7-6(3), 6-4, and Meghana G. D. won a close battle against Tanishca Bhatnagar 7-5, 7-6(4). Fifth seed Aahan Aahan registered a 6-1, 6-4 win over Karthika Padmakumar, while Aahida Singh beat Riddhi Shinde 7-6(3), 6-2. Sixth seed Saiyette Varadhar advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Aditi Paturi, third seed Harsha Karthika Oruganti moved through 6-1, 6-1 against Jia Pandya, and second seed Haritha Shree Venkatesh swept past Saumya Chatterjee 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys’ doubles, Thomas Coppi (FRA) and Pranav Mahesh Saravanakumar lost 6-0, 6-1 to Srikar Doni and Rohith Hari Balaji Gobinath, while Shourya Bhattacharya (USA) and Sharan Somasi edged Tarun Honnappa and Shreyanth Mahanthesha 6-3, 7-5. Shaurya Bhardwaj and Prakaash Sarran defeated Om Patel and Om Verma 6-3, 6-4, and Aarush Kote (USA) with Channamallikarjuna Yale overcame Sumer Mehta and Atharva Shukla 7-5, 6-3.

Shounak Chatterjee and Evan Saha beat Ahan and Ayan Shetty 6-3, 6-4, third seeds Dev Vipul Patel and Nishith Rajesh (USA) advanced 6-4, 6-4 against Daksh Kukreti and Vyom Shah, and top seeds Ojas Mehlawat and Adhiraj Thakur moved on with a 6-4, 6-4 result over Pratyush Loganathan and Diganth M. Second seeds Yashwin Dahiya and Aditya Mor rounded off the day’s winners with a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Ishaan Badagi and Tejas Ravi.

In girls’ doubles, Srishti Kiran and Riya Gangamma Pudiyokkada defeated Tejaswi Manni and Aditi Paturi 5-7, 6-1, 10-7, while Devashree Mahadeshwar and Saiyette Varadkar edged Aarohi Vijay Deshmukh and Meghana G.D. 6-4, 3-6, 10-6. Fourth seeds Saumya Chatterjee and Nandini Kansal advanced 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 against Aaradhya Meena and Riddhi Shinde, and top seeds Aleena Farid and Angel Patel won 7-5, 6-3 against Sree Sasthayini Velmanikandan and Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan.

Second seeds Sanmitha Harini Lokesh and Deepshika Vinayagamurthy progressed 6-2, 6-3 over Niyamika Balaji and Sai Ananya Varanasi, while third seeds Harsha Karthika Oruganti and Jahnavi Tammineedi beat Shreeya Deshpande and Jia Pandya 6-2, 6-0. Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar and Deepthi Venkatesan also moved forward with a 6-2, 6-2 result against Aditi Khanapuri (USA) and Kasturi V G.

The last scheduled girls’ doubles match was postponed to Tuesday due to rain.

