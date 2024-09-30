Sekar Patchai clean sweeps all titles at National Stand-Up Paddling C'ship 2024

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 : Sekar Patchai from Tamil Nadu dominated the men's category at the SUP Challenge 2024, sweeping all the titles for the hosts in this year's National Stand-Up Paddling Championship.

Sekar added the distance and sprint race titles to the technical race title he won, completing his clean sweep.

In the women's division, Tanvi Jagdish claimed the Distance Race title, newly introduced to the championship, rounding off her double victory. Local favourite Anandi Arthi dethroned defending champion Monika P to win the Sprint race. The two-day national championship wrapped up today at Pirappanvalasi Beach, Rameswaram.

Commenting on the championship's successful conclusion, Jehan Driver, an international SUP coach and the General Secretary of the Surfing Federation of India, expressed his delight and said that it's incredibly satisfying to see the rising popularity.

"It's incredibly satisfying to see the rising popularity and development of water sports like Stand-Up Paddling. This year, we set a new participation record. The Palkbay SUP Challenge serves as a valuable platform for young athletes to demonstrate their abilities and face top-level competition from across the country. We are deeply thankful to the Tamil Nadu Government and our sponsors for their hard work and dedication in making this championship a success," Jehan Driver was quoted in a release from the Surfing Federation of India as saying.

Defending champion Monika P and strong contender Tanvi Jagdish, who secured the technical race title in the women's category, were stunned by 14-year-old Anandi Arthi from the local Pirappanvalasai village.

Arthi comfortably walked away with the Sprint Women's race title with an impressive timing of 2:08.43. Karnataka's Tanvi finished second with a time of 2:23.46, while Tamil Nadu's Monika came third with 2:26.55 in the 200m category.

"The feeling of becoming the champion in the Sprint category fills me with immense joy and pride, especially since I managed to defeat more experienced and former champions. The competition was fierce, but I had faith in myself, and finally, my hard work paid off. Also, I am thankful to my coach Jehan sir who have been working hard with me, and because of him only this victory has been possible today," said Anandi Arthi after winning the Sprint race title in the women's category.

Sekar Patchai who won the technical race title, also emerged victorious in the distance (12 KM) men's category therefore defended his title from the previous edition. He finished the race with a timing of 1:26:40.62 while Manikandan M followed him closely to complete the race in second place with a timing of 1:28:23.78. Akash Pujar from Karnataka stood third with a timing of 1:43:42.94.

