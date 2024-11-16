Selection trials announced for 20th Asian Senior Women's Handball Championship

New Delhi, Nov 16 The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will be conducting selection trials on November 21 and 22 to pick the Indian squad to participate in the 20th Asian Senior Women’s Handball Championship 2024-25. The trials will be conducted at the SAI Gandhinagar Centre. Eligible players must have competed in international or national senior/junior championships.

For the trials at SAI Gandhinagar, the players will have to bear their own travel and accommodation expenses and must report in proper sports attire by 8 am on the above dates. The trials will be video recorded, and the committee’s decisions will be final, SAI informed in a statement on Saturday.

The 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship is scheduled to take place from December 3 to 10 in New Delhi. It will be held under the aegis of the Asian Handball Federation, the statement informed.

The top four teams from this Asian meet will secure qualification spots for the 27th IHF Women’s Handball World Championship, scheduled in Germany and the Netherlands from November 27 to December 14, next year.

