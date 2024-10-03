Senegal parts ways with national football team coach Cisse

Dakar, Oct 3 The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) have announced that Aliou Cisse will not have his contract renewed as head coach of the national football team, concluding his nine-year tenure in the role.

The decision follows a directive from Senegal's Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture, Khady Diene Gaye.

In a statement, the FSF revealed it had received a confidential letter from Gaye on Monday, rejecting the proposed contract extension for Cisse. The minister cited "failure to meet the objectives outlined in the previous contract, which expired on August 31, 2024," along with the national team's drop in FIFA rankings and concerns about growing disillusionment among the Senegalese public with their team, reports Xinhua.

The statement further explained that Cisse's contract was no longer valid, and he was relieved of his coaching duties with immediate effect. The FSF has been urged to take necessary measures to ensure the team's preparation for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

To maintain continuity, the FSF announced the establishment of an interim coaching staff responsible for overseeing the team's AFCON qualification phase.

The 48-year-old Cisse had a successful playing career in France and England before transitioning to coaching. He became head coach of Senegal's senior national team in March 2015, leading them to the AFCON title in 2022, a runner-up finish in 2019, and participation in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

