Senior National Boxing: Amit Panghal, Sagar begin campaign in style

New Delhi, Jan 4 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal of SSCB and Sagar of Haryana registered contrasting wins to advance in the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships being played at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on Sunday.

This is the first time that the men and women National Championships are being held simultaneously at the same venue and 600 boxers from across the country are participating in 10 weight categories each for men and women.

Amit, playing in the Bantamweight category, dominated Usman Mohd Sultan of Bihar to get an unanimous decision.

In the heavyweight category, Sagar was made to work hard by Edwin of Kerala before managing to win by a split decision.

Lalrambuat of Mizoram was the other boxer to win by unanimous decision in the bantamweight category, beating Santosh Kumar of Odisha.

