Senior National Boxing: Nikhat Zareen, Pawan Bartwal, Sumit register dominant wins to reach quarterfinals

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 gold medallist Pawan Bartwal and Sumit dominated their respective opponents, while most other top players registered comfortable wins to reach the quarterfinals of their respective weight categories in the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships with easy wins at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida on Wednesday, as per a release.

This is the first time that the men's and women's National Championships are being held simultaneously at the same venue, and 600 boxers from across the country are participating in 10 weight categories each for men and women.

In the women's 48-51kg category, referee stopped the bout between Nikhat and Ladakh's Kulsooma Bano in the first round due to the domination of the Telangana boxer while Pawan (men's 50-55kg) defeated Lalit and Sumit (men's 70-75kg) beat Madhya Pradesh's Kapil after both the bouts were stopped in the third round.

Earlier, world champion Minakshi (women's 45-48kg) continued her march with a comfortable 5:0 win over Annu of Jharkhand.

In the men's 50-55kg category, Jadumani Singh comfortably beat Uttar Pradesh's Manish Rathore 5:0, while 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal got the better of Chandigarh's Krrish Pal 4:1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor