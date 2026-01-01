Senior National Boxing: Pooja Rani, Jadumani Singh win easy; Lovlina, Amit Panghal made to work hard

New Delhi [India], January 6 : World Championship bronze medallist Pooja Rani and India international Jadumani Singh registered easy wins, while Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and experienced campaigner Amit Panghal were made to work hard to advance at the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, on Tuesday.

This is the first time the men's and women's National Championships are being held simultaneously at the same venue, with over 600 boxers from across the country competing in 10 weight categories each for men and women, according to a release.

Pooja (75-80kg) of Haryana blanked Anju of Chandigarh 5-0 to assert her class, while Jadumani (50-55kg) was so dominant against R Parthiban of Tamil Nadu that the referee stopped the bout in the second round.

However, it was not an easy outing for two other established stars. Saweety pushed Assam's Lovlina hard before the experienced campaigner prevailed 3-2 in a split decision.

In the men's section, former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (50-55kg), representing SSCB, edged past Priyanshu of Haryana by a 3-2 split decision.

