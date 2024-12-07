Senior National Wrestling Championship Day-2: Service Sports Control Board shines with six golds

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7 : The Services Sports Control Board dominated the proceedings on the second day of the Senior National Wrestling Championships 2024 as they pocketed a whopping six gold medals in the men's Greco-Roman divisions at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Also present at the occasion to encourage some of the nation's premier grapplers were, Yemen's Abdulah Der Hem (United Word Wrestling), Sanjay Singh, President of Wrestling Federation of India, Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty, President of the Karnataka Wrestling Association (KWA) and Joint Secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

While Haryana led the rankings after the men's freestyle events on Friday, it was SSCB's turn to rule the roost today as Lalit (55kg), Pravesh (60kg), Vinayak S (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Karan (77kg) and Sonu (97kg) all reigned supreme in their weight categories.

Lalit led the celebrations as he defeated Chandigarh's Manu Yadav to win (via injury) the men's 55kg category, while Pravesh got a walkover in the 60kg final and Vinayak followed that up with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Haryana's Anil in the 67kg final. Amit put up a commanding display against Jharkhand's Amit Kumar to grab gold in the 77kg final via Technical Superiority.

Haryana added two golds to their tally after Aman reigned supreme in the 82kg, while Sunil got the better of seventh-seeded Delhi's Dinesh Dhand for the 87kg title. Sonu wrapped up a stunningly successful evening for SSCB with a smooth win over Delhi's Naman as they ended the day on the high of their sixth gold medal.

Elsewhere in the women's section, Shivani Pawar of Madhya Pradesh earned a comprehensive 12-4 victory against Haryana's Vinita for the 50kg gold and Haryana's Priyanka bagged the second gold medal on offer in the women's division as she outfoxed Uttar Pradesh's Laxmi Pandey to claim the top prize. Haryana, by virtue of a gold and bronze to their name, leads the women's standings with 45 points as things stand.

Senior Results Greco Roman

55kg: Lalit (SSCB) beat Manu Yadav (CGH); 7-0

60kg: Pravesh (SSCB) beat Sagar Singh (Pun); 0-0 by VIN

63kg: Umesh (DEL) beat Vijay (SSCB); 5-3

67kg: Vinayak S (SSCB) beat Anil (HAR); 2-1

72kg: Ankit Gulia (SSCB) beat Aakash (HAR); 0-0 by VIN

77kg: Karan (SSCB) beat Amit Kumar G (JHKD); 11-2

82kg: Aman (HAR) beat Rahul (SSCB) 0-0 by VIN

87kg: Sunil (HAR) beat Dinesh Dhanda (DEL); 8-0

97kg: Sonu (SSCB) beat Naman (DEL); 3-0

130kg: Uttam Rana (UP) beat Digvijay (MAH); 5-4

Senior Women's Wrestling

50kg: Shivani Pawa (MP) beat Vinita (HAR); 12-4

72kg: Priyanka (HAR) beat Laxmi Pandey (UP); 4-0.

