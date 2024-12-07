Senior National Wrestling: Lalit, Parvesh, Vinayak and Ankit win gold as Services dominate

Bangalore, Dec Lalit, Parvesh, Vinayak and Ankit of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) bagged gold medals in some intense action on Day 2 of the 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here on Saturday. In the team competition in the Greco-Roman section, Services are in the top spot with 220 Points with Haryana in second with 146 points.

On the second day of the championship, bouts were held across all 10 weight categories in the Greco-Roman Style, along with two weight categories in Women’s Wrestling. The competition showcased remarkable skill, determination, and sportsmanship from the participating athletes.

A special highlight of the day was the presence of Abdul, Bureau Member of UWW-Asia, who witnessed the thrilling bouts and commended the high standard of the championship. His presence added a significant boost to the morale of the wrestlers and the organizing committee.

The championship, which runs until December 8, promises more exciting bouts as India’s finest wrestlers compete for glory. The bouts in the remaining eight weight categories of Women’s Wrestling are scheduled to take place on Sunday, promising another day of exciting action.

Results for today's competition are updated below:

Greco-Roman Style Wrestling

55 Kg:

Gold Lalit - SSCBS

Silver Manu Yadav- CHG

Bronze Neeraj Patel - MP

Bronze Nitin - HAR

60 Kg:

Gold Pravesh - SSCB

Silver Sagar - PUB

Bronze Saurabh - UP

Bronze Udit Patel - MP

63 Kg:

Gold Umesh - DEL

Silver Vijay - SSCB

Bronze Parth - MAH

Bronze Sunny - HAR

67 Kg:

Gold Vinayak - SSCB

Silver Anil - HAR

Bronze Ankit - Delhi

Bronze Amit Kumar - RAJ

72 Kg:

Gold Ankit - SSCB

Silver Aakash - HAR

Bronze Deepak - DEL

Bronze Gaurav - UP

77 Kg:

Gold Karan - SSC

Silver Amit Kumar - JHKD

Bronze Sagar - DEL

Bronze Aurangzeb - MP

82 Kg:

Gold Aman - HAR

Silver Rahul - SSCB

Bronze Bhagwant - UP

Bronze Karan - PUB

87 Kg:

Gold Sunil Kumar - HAR

Silver Dinesh - DEL

Bronze Rajesh - RAJ

Bronze Sushanth - SSCB

97 Kg:

Gold Sonu - SSCB

Silver Naman - DEL

Bronze Abhimanu - PUB

Bronze Netaram - RAJ

130 Kg:

Gold Uttam Rana - UP

Silver Digvijay - MAH

Bronze Jagdeep - PUB

Bronze Prem - SSCB

Women Wrestling

50 Kg:

Gold Shivani - MP

Silver Vinita - HAR

Bronze Nandini - MAH

Bronze Preeti - PUB

72 Kg:

Gold Priyanka - HAR

Silver Laxmi - UP

Bronze Kritika - HP

Bronze Bipasha- DEL

Greco-Roman Style Team Ranking

1st Position SSCB 220 Points

2nd Position Haryana 146 Points

3rd Position Delhi 132 Points

