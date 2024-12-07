Senior National Wrestling: Lalit, Parvesh, Vinayak and Ankit win gold as Services dominate
By IANS | Published: December 7, 2024 10:12 PM2024-12-07T22:12:20+5:302024-12-07T22:15:06+5:30
Bangalore, Dec Lalit, Parvesh, Vinayak and Ankit of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) bagged gold medals in ...
Bangalore, Dec Lalit, Parvesh, Vinayak and Ankit of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) bagged gold medals in some intense action on Day 2 of the 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here on Saturday. In the team competition in the Greco-Roman section, Services are in the top spot with 220 Points with Haryana in second with 146 points.
On the second day of the championship, bouts were held across all 10 weight categories in the Greco-Roman Style, along with two weight categories in Women’s Wrestling. The competition showcased remarkable skill, determination, and sportsmanship from the participating athletes.
A special highlight of the day was the presence of Abdul, Bureau Member of UWW-Asia, who witnessed the thrilling bouts and commended the high standard of the championship. His presence added a significant boost to the morale of the wrestlers and the organizing committee.
The championship, which runs until December 8, promises more exciting bouts as India’s finest wrestlers compete for glory. The bouts in the remaining eight weight categories of Women’s Wrestling are scheduled to take place on Sunday, promising another day of exciting action.
Results for today's competition are updated below:
Greco-Roman Style Wrestling
55 Kg:
Gold Lalit - SSCBS
Silver Manu Yadav- CHG
Bronze Neeraj Patel - MP
Bronze Nitin - HAR
60 Kg:
Gold Pravesh - SSCB
Silver Sagar - PUB
Bronze Saurabh - UP
Bronze Udit Patel - MP
63 Kg:
Gold Umesh - DEL
Silver Vijay - SSCB
Bronze Parth - MAH
Bronze Sunny - HAR
67 Kg:
Gold Vinayak - SSCB
Silver Anil - HAR
Bronze Ankit - Delhi
Bronze Amit Kumar - RAJ
72 Kg:
Gold Ankit - SSCB
Silver Aakash - HAR
Bronze Deepak - DEL
Bronze Gaurav - UP
77 Kg:
Gold Karan - SSC
Silver Amit Kumar - JHKD
Bronze Sagar - DEL
Bronze Aurangzeb - MP
82 Kg:
Gold Aman - HAR
Silver Rahul - SSCB
Bronze Bhagwant - UP
Bronze Karan - PUB
87 Kg:
Gold Sunil Kumar - HAR
Silver Dinesh - DEL
Bronze Rajesh - RAJ
Bronze Sushanth - SSCB
97 Kg:
Gold Sonu - SSCB
Silver Naman - DEL
Bronze Abhimanu - PUB
Bronze Netaram - RAJ
130 Kg:
Gold Uttam Rana - UP
Silver Digvijay - MAH
Bronze Jagdeep - PUB
Bronze Prem - SSCB
Women Wrestling
50 Kg:
Gold Shivani - MP
Silver Vinita - HAR
Bronze Nandini - MAH
Bronze Preeti - PUB
72 Kg:
Gold Priyanka - HAR
Silver Laxmi - UP
Bronze Kritika - HP
Bronze Bipasha- DEL
Greco-Roman Style Team Ranking
1st Position SSCB 220 Points
2nd Position Haryana 146 Points
3rd Position Delhi 132 Points
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app