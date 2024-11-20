Serena Williams pays touching tribute to Rafa, says 'choked up with Nadal's retiement'

New Delhi, Nov 20 Former American tennis star Serena Williams has paid tribute to Rafael Nadal with a touching video after the 22-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis.

A 92-time tour-level champion Nadal, who spent 209 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, wrapped up his glittering two-decade-long tennis career with a loss in his country's Davis Cup quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands.

He retired as second in the men's standings for most Grand Slam titles with 22 majors, of which record 14 he won on clay court of Roland Garros.

Serena, who herself is a 23-time Grand Slam winner, posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen donning a Nadal t-shirt and his signature headband to say farewell to the Spanish great.

She captioned the video, "@rafaelnadal Congratulations on a career that most wont dare to dream of. I feel so fortunate to have been able to play when you were playing and being Great. You inspired me to be better, to play harder, for fight, to never give up, and to win more."

"No excuses, just play the sport. Your legacy will never die. Wow to see your career from the beginning to today was an honor Champ! Long live Rafa!" she further wrote.

Williams, who appeared alongside Nadal at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, later posted on X, "Why am I getting so choked up. With @RafaelNadal retirement. I’m not good at goodbyes."

After the match, in a video compilation, sports stars including David Beckham, Iker Casillas, Andres Iniesta, Andy Murray congratulated him on his incredible career.

"Your tenacity, fighting spirit, and the infectious energy you brought to the court will be studied and will inspire countless future generations. I've been privileged to call you my rival," said Serbian great Novak Djokovic, who shared obe of all-time great rivalries with Nadal.

"The tennis world, and indeed the sporting world, will profoundly miss the incredible energy you brought to the game. There"s so much to celebrate and cherish around your legacy," he added.

Murray added, "The passion and intensity you played with was something I think all tennis players aspire to, and what all tennis fans will remember you for. It has been incredible watching you."

Injury has impacted the last few years of Nadal's career though, and he has not played a tour-level match since the Paris Olympic Games in August, where he lost in the second round to his long-time on-court rival Novak Djokovic. Due to injuries continuing to affect his body, he has only been able to play 19 matches this season.

