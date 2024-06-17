Serie A: Botafogo overcome Gremio to regain top spot

Rio de Janeiro, June 17 Junior Santos scored a second-half winner as Botafogo returned to the top of Brazil's Serie A standings with a 2-1 defeat of Gremio.

The Glorioso went ahead in the 10th minute at Kleber Andrade stadium in Cariacica when Cuiabano ran onto Marlon Freitas' perfectly weighted pass and drilled his shot into the far corner.

The hosts equalized in the 21st minute through Gustavo Nunes, who fired home a first-time effort from eight yards after Cristian Pavon's deflected cross from the right wing.

But Botafogo always looked in charge and Junior Santos restored his team's lead just before the hour with a low effort into the bottom-right corner after Luis Henrique's pass.

"It wasn't our best performance today and we found it difficult at times to play the way we wanted but it was important to get the victory," Botafogo manager Artur Jorge said.

The result leaves Botafogo with 19 points from nine outings, a point ahead of second-placed Flamengo. Gremio, meanwhile, are 17th in the 20-team standings with six points from seven games so far.

