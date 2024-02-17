Serie A: Gremio sign Argentina winger Pavon

Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gremio have announced the signing of Argentine winger Cristian Pavon from their Brazilian Serie A rivals Atletico Mineiro.

The 28-year-old will be tied to the Porto Alegre outfit until December 2026 after Atletico accepted a transfer fee reportedly worth 3.5 million euros, Xinhua reported

"Cristian Pavon is already in Porto Alegre, has undergone a medical examination and signed a definitive contract with the Tricolor for three seasons," read a statement on Gremio's official website on Friday.

Pavon made 72 appearances for Atletico Mineiro and scored 12 goals following his 2022 move from Boca Juniors.

