Sevilla sign Lucien Agoume from Inter Milan on four-year deal

Seville, Aug 6 Sevilla have reached an agreement with Inter Milan for the permanent transfer of the 21-year-old French-Cameroonian midfielder Lucien Jefferson Agoume.

The Yaounde-born player, who arrived in Sevilla on loan in January 2023, returns after 13 appearances last season in 12 La Liga matches and one in the Copa del Rey.

After playing almost 800 minutes in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, the midfielder has signed for four seasons, until June 2028, making him the Spanish club’s sixth signing of the summer.

“I am very excited and excited. Last year I met some really good people here, a very big club. I just wanted to come back here to continue being part of this club. With my teammates, management, I am very happy to be here,” said Agoume to Sevilla's media team.

Agoume’s career kickstarted when he joined the youth academy of FC Sochaux-Montbeliard at the age of 12. Just four years later, aged only 16, he made his debut with the first team in Ligue 2 and finished the 2018/19 season with 17 official appearances, including two in the Coupe de France.

His emergence as the youngest player to make his debut with FC Sochaux triggered the interest of Inter Milan, who proceeded to sign him in the summer of 2019. With Inter, his minutes were split between the youth team, for whom he played five Youth League games, and the first team, making three Serie A appearances.

At the international level, Agoume has played at all age categories of the French national team since his debut with the Under-16s in 2018. In 2019, he was a semi-finalist at the Under-17 European Championship in Ireland and third at the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil. After passing through the U-18 and U-20 teams, last September he made his debut with the Under-21s, managed by Thierry Henry, playing a friendly against Denmark and a qualifier for 2025 Euro Under-21 against Slovenia.

