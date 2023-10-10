Sevilla wins Tour of Hainan cycling race

Haikou, Oct 10 Veteran cyclist Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera of Colombia's Team Medellin emerged as the overall winner as the 2023 Tour of Hainan concluded in Sanya on Monday.

After a five-day race, the 47-year-old Sevilla claimed the yellow jersey with a time of 18:02:59.

"I'm very happy with this win, it reminded me of my Tour de Romandie win in 1999, the pressure and joy was so similar to what I felt then," Sevilla said after the game.

"I have followed three key principles - passion, imagination and sacrifice," Sevilla added, referring to the reason for his success.

China's Li Boan from the Bodywrap LTwoo team was awarded the best cyclist in Asia.

This year, the race spans over 781.1 kilometers and is divided into five stages, passing through 11 cities and counties.

--IANS

hs

