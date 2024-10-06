SFA Championship is great platform for youngsters, says FIDE ranking player Samaira Jain

New Delhi, Oct 6 Samaira Jain, a FIDE-ranked chess player, is competing in the second edition of the SFA Championship in the national capital. Known for representing India in international chess events, Samaira believes this championship is a great opportunity for young chess enthusiasts.

Following in her mother Shweta Jain's footsteps, who is a former chess player and has played with world champion Viswanathan Anand, Samaira started her international journey in China in 2019. Over the last five years, she has competed in several major tournaments, including the Commonwealth and Western Asia Championships, as well as national and state events.

At the SFA Championship, Samaira is the top-seeded player and specialises in the rapid format. "This is an important tournament for school children, especially chess players. It should be organised regularly,” said Samaira about the SFA Championship.

Samaira draws inspiration from top players like Viswanathan Anand, D. Gukesh, Tania Sachdev, and Magnus Carlsen. "I admire their playing styles," she said.

Highlighting the growth of women's chess in India, Samaira praised players such as Vaishali Rameshbabu, Tania Sachdev, and Koneru Humpy for their achievements, like winning gold in the Olympiad. "Their success inspires everyone, especially girls, to excel in chess," she added.

As a student at Springdales School in Delhi, Samaira aims to follow the path of players like Vaishali and Tania. She is gearing up for the Nationals in West Bengal, using the SFA Championship as preparation.

