Shanghai Masters: Fritz beats French qualifier in rain delay match to enter Rd-3

Shanghai, Oct 7 Taylor Fritz advanced to the third round of the Shanghai Masters after beating French qualifier Terence Atmane 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) in a rain-delayed match at the Qi Zhong Tennis Center on Monday.

The match was halted on Sunday due to heavy rain, with Fritz leading 4-3 in the first set. Despite the delays and the tricky conditions, Fritz held his nerve against the 161st-ranked Atmane, securing the win after an intense one hour and 54 minutes at Stadium Court.

Both players traded one break each during the match, and Fritz’s powerful game came to the fore with 26 winners and six aces. Atmane, pushed Fritz to the limit, particularly in the two tie-break sets. But the American’s experience and composure in crucial moments made the difference.

"I thought he played really well, and if I wasn’t on top of my game... I definitely could have lost that match,” Fritz admitted after his hard-fought win. “I just stayed with it and played solid in a lot of the big moments.”

Fritz in the third-round encounter will face Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor