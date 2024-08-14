Shastri backs India for historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy hat-trick

New Delhi, Aug 14 Former coach Ravi Shastri has confidently predicted that India will continue their recent dominance over Australia and secure a historic third consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory Down Under.

India, under Shastri’s guidance, achieved back-to-back Test series triumphs on Australian soil in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Now, with the five-match series set to commence in November, Shastri believes that India is poised to make it a hat-trick, despite the formidable challenge posed by Pat Cummins' side.

"The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia over five Test matches is going to be a humdinger," Shastri told The ICC Review Podcast.

Australia last held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2015, and while they exacted some revenge by defeating India in the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval last year, the prospect of reclaiming the trophy has only fueled their desire. As Shastri notes, Australia will be “thirsty” for victory, determined to erase the memories of their recent defeats at the hands of India on their home turf.

"India have beaten Australia twice on the last two tours, and Australia have not had a hand on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in almost a decade. That's the reason why everyone will be waiting for these two heavyweights of Test match cricket over the last five to eight years to go head-to-head.

"It is going to be one heck of a series and India have every chance of making it a hat-trick because they've got their bowlers fit and if they can bat well, they can tickle (beat) Australia once again," he added.

Ricky Ponting, the Australian cricket legend, has already predicted a 3-1 series win in favor of his former side. However, Shastri remains unshaken, pointing to India's formidable bowling lineup and the resilience of their batting order as key factors in their pursuit of another series victory.

"India have every chance of making it a hat-trick because they've got their bowlers fit, and if they can bat well, they can tickle (beat) Australia once again," Shastri asserted.

The battle lines are drawn, and the first Test will take place in Perth, a venue where Australia’s fast bowlers are expected to come out firing on all cylinders. Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, backed by the ever-reliable Nathan Lyon, form a bowling attack that Shastri acknowledges as one of the best in cricket history.

"It's going to be India's batting against the Australian fast bowlers. And of course, the Indian bowling attack is going to be something everyone will be waiting to see. With Bumrah fit, Shami fit, you've got Siraj there. You've got the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja and some very good bench strength as well," Shastri suggested.

"One can't wait for that series to start," Shastri said, with an unmistakable air of anticipation. "And (I think) India can do the hat-trick (of series victories in Australia)," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor