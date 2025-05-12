Shaun Tait appointed Bangladesh pace bowling coach until 2027

Dhaka, May 12 The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former Australian speedster Shaun Tait as the national team’s pace bowling coach until November 2027. The 42-year-old replaces Andre Adams, who parted ways with the team after a brief and underwhelming stint.

Tait brings with him a wealth of experience both as a former international cricketer and as a bowling coach. A member of Australia’s 2007 World Cup-winning squad, Tait played 59 international matches across formats and picked up 95 wickets with his express pace and raw aggression. In his coaching journey, he has previously worked with Pakistan, West Indies and Afghanistan, gaining valuable insights across cricketing cultures.

Speaking on his appointment, Tait expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Bangladesh set-up during what he described as a “new era” for the team, particularly in the fast-bowling department.

"It's a good time to be involved with the Bangladesh cricket team right now, a bit of a new era if you like," Tait said. "It’s been spoken about many times recently - the young talent with the fast bowlers - which is great. This is international cricket, not a development team, and everyone expects the talent to bring results, which is very much my focus with the fast bowling group and most importantly, getting more wins for the team."

He also highlighted the opportunity to work alongside head coach Phil Simmons as a compelling reason to take up the role. "To have the opportunity to work with Phil Simmons is equally as exciting and I'm looking forward to the journey ahead," he added.

Tait’s appointment marks a fresh start following Bangladesh’s disappointing performances in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy, both of which were part of Andre Adams’ short-lived tenure. Adams had joined the team in March 2024 but failed to make a lasting impact, especially with Bangladesh’s fast bowling unit struggling for consistency and penetration on the world stage.

