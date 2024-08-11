"She deserves the silver": Sourav Ganguly on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for medal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 11 : Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly opened up on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the final of women's 50 kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics and said that she deserves the silver medal.

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday. Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit.

After her disqualification, Phogat requested the CAS to award her the silver medal.

Speaking to the reporters, Ganguly said that he doesn't know the exact rules but she "must have qualified properly".

"I don't know what the exact rule is, but I am sure when she went to the finals, she must have qualified properly. So when you go to the finals, it's either silver or gold. She disqualified rightfully or wrongfully, I don't know. But she deserves the silver atleast," Ganguly said.

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) extended the deadline for delivering its verdict on whether to award a silver medal to Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympics, till Tuesday, August 13.

"The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024," the IOA said in its statement on Saturday.

Vinesh Phogat shared an emotional message on X following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final.

In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."

