Sher-e-Ludhiana gears up for Pro Panja League debut, Khali roped in as brand ambassador

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 9 : The newly rebranded Sher-e-Ludhiana arm wrestling team officially launched its entry into the Pro Panja League (PPL) during a press conference held on Friday at the Radisson Blu in Ludhiana.

Previously known as the Ludhiana Lions, the team unveiled its new identity alongside the announcement of former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler The Great Khali as its brand ambassador, a figure representing the strength and pride of Ludhiana.

The press conference kicked off with a dynamic introduction of The Great Khali. Khali's association with Sher-e-Ludhiana underscores the team's revitalized identity and unwavering commitment to excellence in the sport of arm wrestling.

Expressing his enthusiasm, The Great Khali remarked, "I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Sher-e-Ludhiana. Arm wrestling demands exceptional strength, strategy, and passionqualities that I recognize in this team. Together, we aim to inspire a new generation of athletes and elevate the sport to unprecedented heights."

Speaking at the occasion, Parvin Dabas, Co-Founder, of Pro Panja League said, "It is great that Pro Panja League had an amazing first season with 32 million unique viewers. Sher-e-Ludhiana played a big part in its success. I want to congratulate the team owners for understanding the game and bringing on The Great Khali as their brand ambassador, who really embodies the 'Bharat ka khel' spirit and is a desi hero who is loved by millions of people in the country. I am looking forward to the season ahead. I am sure that Sher-e-Ludhiana will be a team to look out for."

The team boasts a roster of top-tier athletes, including Kashmiri Kashyap, Kritika Das, Tawheed Shaikh and Shivanshu Kaushik, among others. Each athlete brings a unique blend of skill, strategy, and determination, positioning Sher-e-Ludhiana as a formidable contender in the Pro Panja League.

