Shikhar Dhawan announced brand ambassador of MotoGP India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : Star India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed the brand ambassador for MotoGP in India.

Dhawan, known for his dynamic presence on the cricket field, will ignite his passion for racing through latest campaign, 'Face Kar Race Kar', EuroSport said in the press release.

Dhawan expressed his excitement following the announcement.

"Partnering with the prestigious MotoGP as its India Ambassador is a remarkable honour. The growing excitement around MotoGP in India is truly thrilling, and it feels like a full-circle moment for me, especially when I think back to my days riding my favourite bike through the streets of my hometown, Delhi,: Dhawan said.

He added, "My journey as a cricketer born and raised in this vibrant city adds a personal connection to this new role with Eurosport India. Through their sports platform Eurosport India, Warner Bros. Discovery has been a beacon for world-class sports, consistently delighting our ever-expanding sports fanbase. What excites me most is the potential we have to introduce MotoGP to new audiences across India. Together, we aim to inspire and engage fans with the exhilarating world of MotoGP."

The 'Face Kar Race Kar' campaign encapsulates the indomitable spirit of MotoGP, celebrating resilience and inspiring fans to conquer challenges with unwavering determination, the release added.

Arjun Nohwar, General Manager - South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shikhar Dhawan aboard as our MotoGP brand ambassador for India. His infectious energy and wide appeal will not only resonate with racing enthusiasts but also introduce MotoGP to sports fans in a compelling way."

With Yamaha being onboarded as the title sponsor for MotoGP in India, Vijay Kaul, General Manager, Marketing Strategy Division, Yamaha India, said, "Yamaha has a profound racing heritage, and we are delighted to revive our partnership with Eurosport India as MotoGP's title sponsor. As we embark on this thrilling journey, we look forward to enriching the exhilarating MotoGP experience we all cherish and promoting it across India through Eurosport."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor