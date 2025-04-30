Shikhar Dhawan unveils jerseys for Intercontinental Legends Championship ahead of May 27 kick-off

New Delhi, April 30 The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) on Wednesday unveiled the official team jerseys ahead of its highly anticipated season, set to begin on May 27 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The former India opener Shikhar Dhawan headlined the jersey unveiling ceremony alongside ex-India cricketers Parvinder Awana, Praveen Kumar, and ILC founder Pradeep Sangwan.

Speaking about the League and jersey, Dhawan said, "It’s a great initiative to bring together cricketing legends from around the world under one banner. The Intercontinental Legends Championship not only revives the passion of legends but also brings fans a unique blend of nostalgia and entertainment. I’m thrilled to be part of this launch and look forward to the exciting action ahead."

The Intercontinental Legends Championship will feature six iconic teams representing six global regions: African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Europe Gladiators, American Tigers, Asian Avengers, and Indian Warriors.

Speaking about the Intercontinental Legends Championship, founder Pradeep Sangwan said, "The Intercontinental Legends Championship is more than a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket's ability to unite the world. With Sony Network broadcasting the event, we're bringing this historic spectacle to millions of fans globally."

The upcoming Intercontinental Legends Championship, featuring six teams from six continents, will be live on the Sony Sports Network, ensuring cricket enthusiasts worldwide can witness every moment of this historic championship from the comfort of their homes.

MLA from Khanpur, Umesh Kumar, who attended the jersey unveiling ceremony, expressed his appreciation for the event and the people behind it.

"Pradeep Sangwan has been a remarkable IPL player, and I congratulate him for this initiative. Initially, I thought it would be difficult to pull off something of this scale, but after seeing his dedication and hard work, it’s clear how this vision has now reached the stage of a successful jersey launch.”

With six continents, six teams, and 18 games of action-packed cricket, the Intercontinental Legends Championship promises to redefine the boundaries of the sport. The league will start on May 27 as legends unite for the glory of the game in Greater Noida.

