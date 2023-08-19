Shiva Narwal, Esha Singh clinch first-ever mixed team gold for India in ISSF World Championships

Baku [Azerbaijan], August 19 : Indian shooters Shiva Narwal and Esha Singh clinched gold medals against Turkey at the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event in the ISSF World Championships on Friday.

Shiva and Esha won the first-ever gold medal in mixed team by defeating Turkey 16-10.

Meanwhile, The Indian men’s 10m air pistol team comprising Shiva, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema won a bronze medal at the ISSF World Championship 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday, as per Olympics.com.

Shiva, with 579 points, top scored for India and was followed by Sarabjot and Arjun, who scored 578 and 577, respectively, for a combined score of 1734.

However, the scores of Indian shooters could not place them in the eight-man final in the men’s individual 10m air pistol. Shiva was the best-placed Indian at 17th followed by Sarabjot at 18th and Arjun Singh at 26th in the field of 124.

In the women’s 10m air pistol event, Esha Singh, Palak Gulia and Divya TS failed to grab a medal in both team as well as individual events.

Esha Singh shot 572 for 16th place while Palak (570 points) and Divya TS (566 points) came 30th and 40th, respectively, in the field of 118. Their combined score placed them 11th among 24 teams.

