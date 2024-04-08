Shivam wins boxing gold for junior boys in REC Combined National Talent Hunt Programme

New Delhi, April 8 Sports Trainee Shivam Dubey won the gold medal in the 48 to 50 Kg weight category in the Khelo India REC Combined National Talent Hunt Programme for junior boys in boxing organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) from March 30 to April 6 at Rohtak, Haryana.

Seven Sports Trainees of the Air Force Boys Sports Squadron (AFBSS) participated in the event with Sports Trainee Shubham winning the gold medal in the 75 to 80 Kg weight category while Sports Trainee Priyanshu won a silver medal in the 44 to 46 Kg weight category. Sports Trainee Surya won the bronze medal in the 54 to 57 Kg weight category.

​The Air Force Boys Sports Squadron (AFBSS) was established at Air Force Station Jalahalli, Bengaluru in the year 2017 for the games of Boxing and Wrestling. It is a Joint venture of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

AFBSS aims to prepare future Olympians for the country and work on the "Catch Them Young" policy of SAI.

A total of 40 boys (20 in each discipline) are trained round the year for excelling at National and International levels. Their schooling is undertaken through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

