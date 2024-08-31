Shooting for Gold: ITC Maurya hosts Olympic contingent with NRAI, eyes on LA 2028

New Delhi [India], August 31 : The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and ITC Maurya in New Delhi hosted a star-studded evening on Friday and felicitated the Indian Olympic shooting contingent.

Amaan Kidwai, Area Manager-Luxury Collection North & General Manager-ITC Maurya, expressed his gratitude for hosting and congratulated the winners.

He said, "We would like to congratulate the Indian Olympic Shooting Team on their extraordinary success at the Paris Olympics. Their relentless dedication and commitment have brought immense pride to the nation."

He also expressed pleasure in hosting the Olympians and said, "It is an honour for ITC Maurya to be a part of this celebration."

Hundreds of people gathered at the venue to congratulate the Olympic winners. Special arrangements were made by ITC Maurya to welcome and felicitate the Olympians based on the theme of the Olympics.

This includes decorations with flowers depicting the Olympic rings, a special cake, and special amenities in the room that were set up based on the theme.

The acting president for the National Rifle Association of India, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo while speaking toelucidated his feelings about India's win in the Olympics and said, "It is the first time that any sport has won 3 medals in a single Olympics and also for the first time a single athlete has won two medals in the single Olympics. It is a lot to celebrate. We are felicitating the team with some cash rewards and recognising the efforts of all the athletes who participated."

Sarabjot Singh, who won bronze in shooting in Paris Olympics 2024 expressed his happiness while speaking to ANI. "There are so many people to welcome. It feels good to be here," he said.

He further spoke about his ambition of winning gold in the next Olympics. He said, "The goal now is to change the colour of the medal in the Olympics. Also, the nationals and World Cup are approaching so my focus is crystal clear."

Another Olympic Bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale also expressed his feelings. He said, "It feels amazing that I could get medals for the country. The federation and all the athletes also worked hard and all the facilities were provided on time. The dream now is to win a gold medal and I will work hard for it."

Manu Bhaker, who created history by winning two medals in the same Olympics while speaking at the event said, "With the finishing of these Olympics the preparation for next has started. The eyes are also on other competitions that will come along the way but the goal is LA 2028."

Bhaker also congratulated Avani, who has won gold in the Paralympics and while elucidating her feelings, she said, "It has been an inspiring journey of Avani and other Paralympians. After overcoming all the challenges and obstacles it is a matter of pride and bravery for each one of them."

All three Olympic winners and other participants were felicitated with rewards and mementoes. The evening ended with the Olympic and shooting-themed cake-cutting ceremony.

