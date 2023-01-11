Shooting: Mehuli wins women's rifle trials, Ankur men's rapid fire

New Delhi, Jan 11 Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal and Ankur Goel of Uttarakhand won the women's 10m air rifle T1 and men's 25m rapid fire pistol T2 competitions, on day four of the National Shooting Trials (Rifle/Pistol) for Group A shooters at the Karni Singh Shooting Range, here.

Mehuli emerged a dominant 17-9 winner over Tamil Nadu's R Narmada Nithin in the gold medal encounter while Ankur edged out Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat with 29 hits to the latter's 25 in the medal round.

Narmada had topped qualification earlier with a quality 633.5 after 60-shots while Mehuli had logged 631.2. Olympian Elaveni Valarivan, who won bronze, was fifth in qualifying with 629.3. In the top eights, both Narmada and Mehuli finished with the same scores of 264.2 to finish on top of the pile and setup the gold medal clash.

In the men's 25m rapid fire pistol T2, Ankur took a similar path to gold when he finished fourth in qualifying with a score of 580. Here too, eventual silver medallist Bhavesh topped with 585. Bronze medallist Vijayveer was also fifth in qualifying with 580, but with lesser inner 10s than Bhavesh. Bhavesh and Vijayveer then finished 1-2 in the first semi-finals to join Ankur and Anhad Jawanda who were the 1-2 in the second semis.

Among the juniors, Delhi's Agneya Kaushik and Madhya Pradesh's Gautami Bhanot won the men's rapid-fire pistol T2 and women's air rifle T1 trials respectively.

