'Should allow like-for-like substitute': Vaughan bats for change in ICC rules after Pant's injury

Manchester, July 24 Former England captain Michael Vaughan asserted that rules should allow a like-for-like substitute for injuries suffered during the first innings of a Test match after a toe fracture almost ruled Rishabh Pant out of the remainder of the fourth Test against England.

Pant, who retired hurt on 37 after being hit on the right toe by Chris Woakes in the final session, has been advised six weeks' rest to recover from the blow, according to reports.

India's vice-captain was in visible pain as the physio rushed onto the field to assist Pant. He remained on the ground for several minutes, unable to put any weight on his injured foot, and ultimately had to be helped off the field.

"Clear and obvious injuries in the first innings of Tests we should allow like for like Subs .. we have concussion subs so surely we can have subs for injuries like Rishabhs...," Vaughan posted on X.

“I don’t like the fact that we’ve got four days left in the game, four days of action in what has been an incredible series where we are going to have 10 versus 11,” he elaborated on BBC Sports.

“I prefer that you’d have a sub. You know, once they brought in concussion subs, I was crying out, saying, ‘Well, just have substitutions then in the first innings of a game.’ That would be my stepping point. If it happens in the second innings, I feel that team might kind of break the rules or indulge in a bit of skullduggery. But if it’s clear and obvious when someone breaks a hand or a foot or ruptures a calf it’s so evident that someone is in real pain and can’t carry on. I think it’s very clear to me: you should be allowed a sub."

With ICC rules not allowing a substitute for an injured player during the match, the Indian team will be down to ten men for the remainder of the match if Pant fails to come back to bat again in the second innings.

