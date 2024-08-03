Should have got that one run to finish off the match on a winning note, says Bahutule

Colombo, Aug 3 Sairaj Bahutule, India’s interim bowling coach, said the visitors should have got that one run to end the first ODI against Sri Lanka on a winning note, instead of it resulting in a tie at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Chasing 231, India were primed for a win when they needed one run off 15 balls with two wickets left and had the well-set Shivam Dube on strike. But Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka trapped Dube lbw, which meant it was down to Arshdeep Singh needing to make that one run to win the game.

But Asalanka beat Arshdeep's mighty hoick and trapped him lbw, as Sri Lanka clawed back to force a dramatic tie, much to the delight of their fans. For India, they experienced a roller-coaster of emotions – going with smiling faces to becoming shell-shocked at the end.

“It was a very exciting match. To have a tie in an ODI is always exciting, though we should have got that one done and finished off on a winning note. Nevertheless, I think we really bowled well to start off with and we did bat well in patches.”

“We could have had a few partnerships which could have taken us (to the target) with less wickets going. So, definitely a good start to a tournament and we look forward to improving whatever areas we need to really think about and get better as the tournament goes,” said Bahutule after the match ended.

Asked on what was the message sent to someone like an Arshdeep before going out to bat, Bahutule said, “It was a clear message. We were very confident about it and as always, not only this game but most of the games, we are confident about our batters all till the end. Everybody till Siraj, Arshdeep, they can contribute whenever required.”

“So, the basic message was to see if they get the ball in the range where they can hit it, strike it and be as positive as possible because we were just one shot away (from the win). I think the clarity was very much to score and make sure that we get over the line.”

He also rued the fact what Sri Lanka managed to get to 230/8 after being reduced to 142/6 in 34.2 overs. “They had a partnership after we got them down to 160/6. Maybe we could have got them (out) for 15-20 runs less. But overall, I think the bowlers put in very good effort.”

“Arshdeep, Siraj and Shivam bowled well in great areas on a wicket which was slightly helpful to the spinners to start off. I think spinners – Washi, Axar and Kuldeep – contributed well. To restrict them to 230 was, I think, a good effort.”

Bahutule also lamented the lack of batting partnerships in India’s chase, while praising the Sri Lankan spinners for executing their skills to perfection. “Overall, I think the bowling effort was good and the partnerships were very important. The start given by Rohit was fantastic, and at one stage it looked like we wouldn't lose too many wickets.”

“But I think the nature of the pitch and the way those spinners bowled, Hasaranga and Asalanka also, the way they executed their skills was quite good. So, partnerships were important. I think we tried our best to get into those partnerships but I think Shivam also batted well and overall contributed. But obviously, we could have put in that one extra effort of scoring that single run.”

