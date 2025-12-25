Shrachi Bengal Tigers all set to roar in Women's Hockey India League 2025-26

New Delhi, Dec 25 Following their third-place finish in the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL), Shrachi Bengal Tigers are eager to leave a stronger impression in the next edition, starting on December 28.

After retaining key players such as Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Mahima Choudhary, and Jennifer Rizzo, the team established a strong core before investing in the mini-auctions. Shrachi Bengal Tigers signed Agustina Gorzelany for INR 42 lakh, making her the highest-paid player at the auction, and also secured Monika for INR 15 lakh, the most expensive Indian player. With strategic signings to match their new lineup, the team aims to clinch the top prize in the second season of the Women’s HIL.

Jennifer Rizzo is expected to lead the goalkeeping department, with the 28-year-old USA star already part of the franchise last season. Alongside her, young Indian goalkeeper Aditi Maheshwari, who helped the Indian Women’s team win gold at the Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024, aims to gain valuable experience.

Defensively, attention will be on the Argentine duo Agustina Gorzelany and Valentina Raposo. The pair, members of Argentina’s silver medal team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2022 and bronze medalists at the Paris Olympics in 2024, will be relied upon to keep the Shrachi Bengal Tigers’ backline secure.

Gurjit Kaur, a two-time Olympic medallist, will contribute her experience to the team, having played for India at the senior level 137 times and scored 146 goals. Young talents Mahima Choudhary and Puja Sahoo round out the backline, bringing energy and youthful vigour.

In the centre of the park, Monika gets ready to make her league debut after not being sold last season, potentially providing a significant boost to the team. With 229 senior caps for India, she brings considerable experience to the midfield, complemented by Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, who has 252 caps and a bronze medal from the Commonwealth Games.

Noor de Baat from the Netherlands, recognised for her exceptional skill and having represented her country at the senior level in indoor, outdoor, and Hockey5s formats, could be a versatile addition to the squad.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Emma Findlay, with 26 senior appearances, and Manisha Chauhan, with 22 senior appearances, complete the midfield for Shrachi Bengal Tigers.

The forward line includes the highly experienced veteran and Padma Shri awardee Vandana Katariya, who has played 320 matches for India, holding the record for the most caps in Indian women’s hockey. Additionally, Lalremsiami, with 177 caps, brings her expertise to the team, having secured a Silver medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and a Bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The team also includes a talented group of young forwards, such as Sukhveer Kaur and Purnima Yadav, who arrive at the tournament with experience from the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, and Lalrinpuii, who participated in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in 2024.

Victoria Manuele from Argentina and Sosha Benninga from the Netherlands are also notable additions to the squad, along with Madhya Pradesh forward Anjali Gautam, who is expected to become one of the rising stars in Indian women's hockey.

Deepak Thakur, a former men’s Indian hockey legend and Arjuna Award winner, will serve as the Head Coach for Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the upcoming season. The team’s first game is scheduled against JSW Soorma Hockey Club on December 29th in Ranchi.

Strength: A robust defensive lineup anchored by Olympic medallists Gorzelany and Raposo provides the team with solidity at the back. Additionally, seasoned Indian players such as Monika and Vandana Katariya contribute leadership and composure, forming a formidable core for the team.

Weakness: Although their backline appears strong, the team might struggle to establish midfield cohesion rapidly due to the mix of new foreign recruits and Monika. Additionally, the young forward line of the Shrachi Bengal Tigers could depend significantly on Vandana’s finishing consistency throughout the season.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers Squad: Jennifer Rizzo (USA), Aditi Maheshwari, Agustina Gorzelany (Argentina), Valentina Raposo (Argentina), Gurjit Kaur, Puja Sahoo, Mahima Choudhary, Monika, Manisha Chauhan, Noor de Baat (Netherlands), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Emma Findlay (New Zealand), Purnima Yadav, Sukhveer Kaur, Anjali Gautam, Victoria Manuele (Argentina), Sosha Benninga (Netherlands), Lalrinpuii, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya.

