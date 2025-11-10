Shree Charani, Kranti are perfect examples of WPL's success: Muzumdar

New Delhi, Nov 10 India women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar cited Shree Charani and Kranti Goud as ‘perfect examples’ of the growing impact of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), saying that the tournament is playing a pivotal role in expanding the talent pool in the country.

Both Charani and Kranti were amongst breakout stars of WPL 2025 and went on to make their India debut during the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka. From there, the youngsters became central to India’s ODI plans, as the side eventually won the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup on November 2 in Navi Mumbai.

"Shree Charani and Kranti Goud are perfect examples of WPL's success. We identified them during the February tournament, and by May they were playing international cricket. This shows how WPL accelerates player development.

“In the next four-five years, we'll see many more talented women cricketers emerging through WPL and domestic tournaments, strengthening Indian cricket tremendously,” said Muzumdar on JioStar.

He also went on to talk about the serious investment BCCI has made in advancing women’s cricket in the country – starting from match fee pay parity for international games to introducing WPL in 2023.

"The BCCI's work for women's cricket in the last three years has been phenomenal. While they took over in 2006, the recent changes have been revolutionary. We've had three WPL editions that uncovered tremendous talent for us to develop. The pay parity introduced in 2022 was another landmark decision. Credit to BCCI for these wonderful initiatives that are now showing results in our World Cup victory," he said.

For Muzumdar, the journey of taking over as India head coach in 2023 to leading them to their first-ever World Cup has been a phenomenal one. "I first visited the National Cricket Academy in November 2023 and met the Indian team for the first time. From that day, our journey began with one clear goal; to become the world's best team.

“We made some necessary changes in the support staff, team composition, and most importantly, in our mindset. All these efforts have now culminated in this World Cup victory. It has been absolutely magical working with these talented players, and I couldn't have asked for a better group of players and human beings."

