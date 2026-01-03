Shreyas Iyer provided clearance to play Vijay Hazare Trophy match on January 6

Mumbai, Jan 3 India batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to play his first competitive match since sustaining a spleen injury in October 2024. The 31-year-old star will represent Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy match, which will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on January 6.

Shreyas Iyer has received conditional clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Iyer spent ten days at the COE for the final stretch of his rehabilitation. As part of the return-to-play protocol, he featured in a practice game on January 2. Iyer batted pain-free and went through all his drills without showing any signs of discomfort.

Shreyas Iyer has a strong record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, known for explosive centuries, including a 50-ball 114 against Karnataka in December 2024, and has led Mumbai to success, often being the top scorer in tournaments, demonstrating consistent high-impact performances in the premier Indian domestic one-day competition. He was the highest run-getter for Mumbai last season, where he scored 325 runs in just five matches.

Iyer suffered a serious injury during India's third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, 2025. While attempting a catch near the third-man boundary, he lost balance and landed on his rib cage, resulting in internal bleeding and spleen damage. Since then, he has missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the home ODI series against Australia.

India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series is set to be picked on Saturday. While there is a provision to pick a subject to fitness, it is still unclear whether the selectors would pick him directly for the international challenge or want to see more of him in the domestic competition.

In Iyer's absence, Ruturaj Gaikwad batted at number four and impressed with his maiden ODI century. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Devdutt Padikkal has also slammed four centuries in just five innings and presented a strong case for selection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor