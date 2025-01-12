Shreyas Iyer to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

New Delhi, Jan 12 Punjab Kings have named Shreyas Iyer as captain for the IPL 2025 season. In an unparalleled move, the announcement was made by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' on Sunday.

Iyer, Shashank Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal were present on the sets of the show with Salman to make it more exciting for the fans.

The 30-year-old expressed gratitude to the Punjab Kings management and vowed to repay the faith.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with Coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title," Iyer said.

Head coach Ricky Ponting said, "Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead."

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon added, "We had identified Shreyas as our captain and were delighted with the auction result. He has already proven himself to master the format, and his vision for the team aligns perfectly with our goals. With him and Ponting joining hands again, we are confident our team has a solid leadership group to guide us to our first title."

In 2024, Iyer had a banner year. He was part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji and Irani trophy. He captained Kolkata Knight Riders in their victorious 2024 IPL campaign. Under his leadership, Mumbai won their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Iyer was expected to be named Punjab Kings captain in IPL 2025 after being acquired for a staggering Rs 26.75 crore during the IPL Mega Auction in November last year.

Punjab came into the auction having retained just two players - Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh - and a maximum purse of Rs 110.5 crore, aiming to build from scratch with new head coach Ricky Ponting in charge. They snapped Arshdeep Singh after deciding to exercise their Right-to-Match (RTM) card against the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s final bid of Rs 18 crore.

Kings broke the bank for Iyer and bagged him for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore, the second most expensive purchase of the auction after Rishabh Pant, who was sold for a jaw-dropping price of Rs 27 crore to Lucknow Super Giants.

"The auction has gone great. It probably couldn't have gone much better, to be honest. It's been a lot of work and a lot of team effort. The analysts have done a terrific job, providing me with much information on the local players. Obviously, I know a lot about the overseas guys," Ponting said after the auction.

Punjab Kings squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey.

