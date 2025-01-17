Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board congratulates Rakesh Kumar on receiving Arjuna Award

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 : Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board extends its heartfelt congratulations to para-archer Rakesh Kumar on being conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award.

A proud son of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, Rakesh has brought immense pride to the region and the country through his outstanding achievements in para archery, including a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, a release from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board stated.

The Shrine Board recognizes the dedication and perseverance Rakesh has demonstrated, which serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation.

"Rakesh Kumar's recognition with the Arjuna Award is a moment of great pride for us. His journey from Katra to international podiums is a testament to his hard work and determination," CEO Ansgul Garg was quoted in a release from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board as saying.

The Shrine Board also celebrates the upcoming talent in the region. Under its sports initiatives, 150 budding athletes are currently undergoing rigorous training, aiming to showcase their talent on national and international platforms.

These young athletes are being nurtured with world-class facilities and guidance, ensuring a bright future for sports in Jammu & Kashmir. The Shrine Board remains committed to promoting sports and nurturing talent from the grassroots level, empowering the youth to follow in the footsteps of achievers like Rakesh Kumar.

Indian Paralympic medallist Rakesh Kumar was awarded the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

The Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the bronze medal in the mixed team compound event with a win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy at the Paris Paralympics last year. For his exceptional performance in the Paralympics, his name was considered for the Arjuna Award.

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the most by the country in the history of the competition.

