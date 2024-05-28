Shrimant Jha wins gold as Indian armwrestlers shine at Asian Championship 2024

New Delhi, May 28 In a superb display, the Indian Arm Wrestlers contingent won a total of seven medals including one gold and six bronze medals in the Asian Championship 2024 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Shrimant Jha, who participated in two categories, was the top performer for India as he won the gold medal in the left-hand category para category, while he won one bronze medal in the right-hand para category.

Laxman Singh Bhandari (Left & Right hand) secured two bronze medals in the Masters category. Sachin Goyal, who is one of the stars of the Baroda Badshahs franchise in the Pro Panja League and hugely popular on social media, won a bronze medal in the competitive right-hand Senior category, according to a release on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ibi Lollen from Arunachal Pradesh clinched two bronze medals in the Women's Right and Left-hand categories. Pramod Mukhi stood in fourth place in a fiercely intense bout, said the release.

The Indian contingent was competing under the banner of the People’s Armwrestling Federation of India led by President Preeti Jhangiani.

Sharing her thoughts on the remarkable performance at the Asian Championship 2024, People’s Armwrestling Federation President Preeti Jhangiani said, “It was a great privilege for me as the President of The People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) to send this strong and competitive Indian contingent for the Asian Championship 2024.

"Our Armwrestlers performed well, and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate them for bringing accolades to the country. It's great to see more and more youngsters taking up Armwrestling as a career option and not just a hobby,” she said.

People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) is the sole Indian organisation with affiliation with the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) and World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).

