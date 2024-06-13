Shruti Vora scripts historic victory, first Indian to win 3-star GP event

Ljubljana [Slovenia], June 13 : In a historic achievement for the Indian equestrian, Shruti Vora, astride Magnanimous, has become the first Indian rider to win a three-star Grand Prix event.

Shruti scored 67.761 points in the CDI-3 event held in Lipica, Slovenia from June 7 to 9. The Indian finished ahead of Moldova's Tatiana Antonenco (Aachen), who scored 66.522. Austria's Juliane Jerich (Quarter Girl) completed the top-3 with a score of 66.087.

🏆🇮🇳 Historic Achievement Alert! 🇮🇳🏆#ShrutiVora has rewritten history by becoming the first Indian to win a 3* Grand Prix event in Lipica, Slovenia with a scoreline of 67.761 points🐴✨#ShrutiVora #IndianEquestrian #GrandPrixWinner #HistoryMade pic.twitter.com/NMLF4XmuYW— Equestrian Federation Of India (@Efi_India) June 13, 2024

"This is great news for the Indian equestrian fraternity. This inspiring performance from Shruti has made the country proud. Many women are taking up the sport and such milestones will inspire many more riders to strive for excellence," EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh said in a statement by Equestrian Federation of India press release.

Shruti also had a commendable show in the Grad Prix Special, which was also held at the same venue simultaneously. She finished second behind the Antonenco-Aachen combo with a score of 66.085.

"I am extremely delighted with the result. I have worked hard and the victory is indeed satisfying. The win has come in an Olympic year and that makes it significant. The fact that I am first rider from the country to win a three-star event makes it a special achievement. I will keep working hard to bring laurels for my country," Shruti Vohra said.

Hailing from Kolkata, Shruti has represented India in the Dressage World Championship (2022) and Asian Games (2010, 2014).

