Shubhankar 59th in Sweden as Grant wins Mixed Open; Diksha to return in Italy

Helsingborg [Sweden], June 11 : Shubhankar Sharma had a very disappointing finish over the last four holes and dropped to Tied 59th place at the 2024 Scandinavian Mixed Open.

Sharma's final round of 5-over 77 had a run of a bogey-double bogey-birdie and a triple. bogey in the last four holes. He had two each of birdies and bogeys in the first 14 holes. With 69-69-71-77 he was 2-under 286 and T-59.

Diksha Dagar had earlier missed the cut in a unique event which is mixed with 78 women from the Ladies European Tour and 78 men from the DP World Tour, who play for a common title and prize pool.

Diksha Dagar will return to action at the Italian Ladies Open next week, while there is no event on DP World Tour as the US Open is held in the United States.

Local Swedish star Linn Grant clinched a one-shot victory on a dramatic final day. Linn, 24, started the day 11 shots behind fellow Swede Sebastian Soderberg, who had led from the start of the tournament.

In 2022 Grant made history by becoming the first woman to win on the DP World Tour and has now become the first woman to win twice.

Grant fired a bogey-free 65 (-7) on the final day to post the clubhouse lead of 17-under-par at Vasatorps Golfklubb. Soderberg had a one-shot lead heading into the last but made a double bogey handing the title to Grant.

The comeback from 11 shots was the biggest comeback win on DP World Tour, which was co-sanctioning the event with LET.

Scotland's Calum Hill produced a final round of 69 (-3) to finish in a share of second place alongside Sweden's Soderberg on 16-under-par.

LET winner Johanna Gustavsson was joined by English duo Alex Fitzpatrick and Andy Sullivan in a tie for fourth place on 13-under-par.

