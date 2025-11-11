Shubman Gill offers condolences to Delhi blast victims

New Delhi, Nov 11 India’s Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill offered his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the recent Delhi blast and expressed grief. A tragic car explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort on Monday evening left several people dead and many others injured.

The blast, which erupted at 6:52 p.m. near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, tore through a car at a busy traffic signal, igniting adjacent vehicles and triggering chaos in the heart of Old Delhi.

In a post on his official X handle, Gill conveyed empathy for the bereaved, writing, “Disturbed by the distressing events at the Red Fort. My thoughts are with everyone impacted. Hoping for peace, safety, and strength for all.”

Gill and members of Team India’s red-ball squad are currently in Kolkata for the forthcoming first Test of the two-match series against South Africa.

Security measures have been intensified at Eden Gardens and throughout the city ahead of the first Test following the deadly car explosion. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma confirmed the high alert status, stating that special and additional precautions are currently in place.

"We are on high alert. Keeping in mind the blast in Delhi, special and additional security arrangements are being made," a Kolkata Police official said, adding that the Special Task Force (STF) would also be deployed alongside the police.

Moreover, security has been heightened at the city hotels hosting the Indian and South African cricket teams. Sources suggested that the Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir's scheduled visit to the Kalighat temple on Tuesday might be postponed due to the increased threat perception.

A high alert has been issued in Delhi, and police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after forensic evidence and intelligence inputs indicated potential terror links.

The Kolkata Test is scheduled to begin on Friday morning.

