Siliguri Strikers retain marquee player Akash Deep for Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2

Kolkata, May 31 Siliguri Strikers have unveiled a formidable men's squad following the recently held players' draft for the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2, scheduled to take place in June.

Indian pacer Akash Deep, who has played seven Test matches, has been retained by Siliguri Strikers as men's team marquee player following the draft.

Wriddhiman Saha, who has recently joined as a mentor at Servotech Sports, said, "We have assembled a well-rounded men’s squad, combining seasoned players and promising talent. This blend of experience and youth gives us a balanced team that can adapt to any situation and compete with determination."

Carrying the pride and cricketing spirit of North Bengal, the Siliguri Strikers will represent the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong. With a strong foundation built in Season 1, the franchise now aims to elevate its performance and go one step further this year.

Expressing confidence in the team’s composition, Servotech Sports, Director, Rishabh Bhatia said, "Our selections reflect the potential we see in the players. We have picked a potent squad capable of delivering under pressure and rising to the challenge. I believe this team will put up a strong fight and make us proud."

The men’s competition of the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 will commence on June 11 at Eden Gardens, with the joint winners from last season, Sobisco Smashers Malda and Murshidabad Kings, facing off from 8 PM onwards.

The semifinals will be a double-header at Eden Gardens on June 26, with matches scheduled from 1 pm and 7 pm. The grand final will be played at Eden Gardens on June 28 from 7 pm onwards.

In the women’s league, the opening day on June 12 will also feature double-header matches. Last season’s finalist Murshidabad Kueens will take on Harbour Diamonds at 9 am, followed by defending champions Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers facing Siliguri Strikers at 1:30 pm.

The women’s league will feature double-headers till June 25, with the semifinals on June 27 at JU, Salt Lake campus and the final on June 28 at Eden Gardens from 1:30 pm onwards.

Full squad (men's): Akash Deep, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Vikas Singh, Tarun Godara, Ankur Paul, Subham Chatterjee, Nuruddin Mondal, Irshad Alam, Ankush Tyagi, Sourav Paul, Mithilesh Das, Raju Halder, Pawan, Lokesh, Aditya Singh, Shivamm Bharati, Sachin Yadav, Anustup Majumdar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor