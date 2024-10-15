"Since Fazal's arrival, atmosphere has changed in the team": Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Bengal Warriors star players Maninder Singh and Fazel Atrachali shared their excitement and got candid on their journey ahead of the upcoming season, set for October 18th. Bengal Warriors will be facing Jaipur Pink Panthers on October 20th in their opening match

Speaking on the preparation for the upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi League, starting from 18th October, Maninder Singh said on 'Kings of Kabaddi' Episode of Star Sports, "The preparation for this season is going on very well. Ever since Fazel has come, the atmosphere has changed a lot."

Fazel Atrachali said, "I am very happy, because firstly I am playing with Maninder. Here, I have a more free mind because Maninder is here and he is also a senior player. Last season, there were a lot of young players and I was a senior, so it was very difficult for me to handle everything but now Maninder is here, with a lot of experience. So I am more free and I can play my game."

Maninder spoke about playing with Fazel Atrachali from Bengal Warriors, "I feel very good and am very happy to play with Fazel. I will give him my full support."

Fazel said, "We have a fight with each other. I tell him that you should be captain, while he tells me that you should be captain."

While speaking about his injuries and then returning back, Maninder Singh said," Pro Kabaddi League is a big tournament, so it required me to be fully fit. So I do my fitness at home and it feels good. It also gives you the excitement to play with new players. If I don't get fit, it's a problem. But now, since Fazel is here in the team, then there will be no problem."

Speaking about his bond with Maninder, Fazel said on 'Kings of Kabaddi' Episode of Star Sports, "I was curious about Maninder. Maybe, I thought that his power is good or something else. What is special about him? He doesn't know, but I saw that. I checked him on the first practice. Maybe some junior players, when they are tired and even me, when I am tired, I cheat a little in the practice, especially in fitness. But when I see Maninder, I see that he is doing extra practice. Really, that time I was surprised, so I follow him."

Speaking on his life before Pro Kabaddi League, Fazel Atrachali said,"I remember when I was young, I told people that I am a Kabaddi player. They said, what is Kabaddi? Leave Kabaddi, and go for football or for wrestling. They said, there is no future in Kabaddi. Kabaddi is not good. Kabaddi in India was famous, but in Iran it wasn't like this famous. I think in 2013, there was no league in Iran or any tournament and I didn't have a job, and I was married also. I needed money. So I joined with my friend for making knife. I had one hammer of 15 kg, and we used to work 2 hours, 3 hours in the morning."

