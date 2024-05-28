Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag, Aakarshi suffer opening round exit

Singapore, May 28 World no. 1 Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered an opening round exit of the Singapore Open BWF Super 750 after losing 20-22, 18-21 to World ranked 34 Swiss duo of Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard. Earlier in the women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap lost 19-21, 20-22 to Pornpicha Choeikeewong of Thailand in the Round of 32.

Satwik-Chirag went down fighting in a closed encounter that lasted for 47 minutes.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who ascended to the top of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) men's doubles rankings last week after a remarkable victory at the Thailand Open Super 500 in Bangkok, had a game point in the first game but could not convert and went on to lose the match.

Satwik and Chirag conceded the lead in the first game itself as they went behind 0-2 and then 2-5 before their opponents surged to a 4-9 lead and extended it to 6-12, winning four points in a row.

The Indian duo fought back superbly and cut down the gap to 10-12. Scores went neck and neck before Satwik and Chirag tied the scores at 17-17. They had a game point at 20-18 before the Swiss duo came back strongly to win the next four points and win the game 22-20.

Satwik and Chirag took an early lead before Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard caught up with them. Scores went neck-and-neck after that with the Indians having a slight edge at 12-10 and 15-13. But the Swiss stars fought back from 16-17 and went on to win the game at 21-18 to wrap up the match.

