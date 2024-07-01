Singapore to host 2024 FIDE World Championship match between D Gukesh and Ding Liren

Singapore, July 1 : The Singapore Chess Federation has won the bid to host the FIDE World Championship Match 2024 between the Challenger D Gukesh from India and defending champion Ding Liren, announced the International Chess Federation on Monday.

The Singapore Chess Federation will host the match between November 20 and December 15, 2024.

FIDE received three competitive applications for hosting the World Championship Match - from New Delhi (India), Chennai (India), and Singapore.

"After reviewing the bids and inspecting all potential host cities for their venues, amenities, event programs, and opportunities, the International Chess Federation has selected Singapore as the host of the World Championship Match," FIDE said in an official statement.

"We are delighted that for the first time in the history of FIDE, a match for the World Championship will take place in Singapore. Not only is Singapore one of the most iconic global tourist and business hubs, but it is also a thriving chess center with great ambitions and talent," FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said in an official statement.

"I would also like to thank the other bidders - New Delhi and Chennai. Both cities are renowned chess hubs with a rich history of hosting chess events, and we are confident we will see major chess events there in the future," Dvorkovich added.

"FIDE is genuinely happy to bring the FIDE World Championship Match to Singapore. Chess is not just a popular game and sport; it is often seen as the epitome of the human mind's ability to think strategically, to plan, and to foresee. Singapore embodies these same qualities. It's a great match for the great Match! We also expect multinational companies to seize an opportunity and join forces with FIDE and Singapore to make this event truly exceptional," FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky said.

"Singapore's bid was submitted on May 31, 2024, and the inspection of the venues took place on June 11 and 12. Four possible venues are being considered for the Match, and the final decision on the exact location will be announced in due course," a statement further read.

The Match, which boasts a sensational prize fund of 2.5 million USD, is set to take place between November 20 and December 15, 2024.

